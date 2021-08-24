Flexitank Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 Covid-19 Analysis
According to TMR, the Global Flexi Tank is accounted for $307.54 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,709.91 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period. Growth in the global trade of food-grade liquids, non-hazardous chemicals, and pharmaceutical liquids is the major driver for the flexi tanks market. However, the absence of repositioning costs, low labour and load costs are some of the factors hindering the market growth.
