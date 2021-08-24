Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Sou Fujimoto's House of Hungarian Music Nears Completion

ArchDaily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House of Hungarian Music is taking shape within Budapest's City Park. With the structure and the design's distinctive roof completed, construction work is underway for the interior of the music hall. Nestled within the park's trees, the project designed by Sou Fujimoto features an extensive, horizontally uninterrupted glass volume topped by a perforated roof which allows natural light to penetrate all levels of the building.

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music History#Hungarian#Music Hall#European#Napur Architect#The New National Gallery#Sanaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Museumsartreview.com

Museum of Art São Paulo unveils 14-storey extension plan

The Museum of Art São Paulo currently has space to exhibit just one percent of its collection, which includes the largest European art holdings in South America. This will change in 2024 with a newly announced R$180 million (£24.5m) extension. The project will see the Brazilian institution expand by 6,945 m2 spread across a renovated 14-storey building situated next door to the museum’s current home.
DesignArchDaily

Temporary Architecture: Innovation, Testing-Ground and Entertainment

Beyond "experience tourism" and light entertainment, temporary architecture is a fertile ground for testing ideas, examining places, popularizing new concepts and technologies. Taking a wide array of forms, from disaster relief projects and utilitarian structures to design experiments, architectural statements and playful installations, transient structures showcase alternative visions for the built environment, opening up new possibilities and questioning established norms. As temporary architecture now seems at odds with sustainability imperatives, the following discusses the value of temporary architecture as a vehicle of experimentation, advancing design and engaging communities.
Visual ArtArchDaily

OHL Cultural Space for the Arts / AB+AC Architects

Text description provided by the architects. AB+AC Architects design a cultural centre dedicated to promote innovation and healing through the arts: a space of light and natural materials where the city of Lisbon is invited to detach temporarily from the urban chaos of everyday life and build new, more meaningful connections, thanks to a variety of activities ranging from movement and artistic co-creation, to immersive experiences with international professionals.
Museumsdjmag.com

Museum of Modern Electronic Music to open in Frankfurt this year

A new museum dedicated to electronic music is opening in Frankfurt this October. The Museum of Modern Electronic Music (MOMEM) will be the first institution of its kind, and will explore the sounds and people that have shaped the history of electronic music. The museum will be populated with exhibition...
Visual ArtArchDaily

J. Mayer H. Selected to Design New Façade of Cologne Main Station

J. Mayer H. has won a competition to design the new façade of Cologne Main Station on Breslauer Platz in Germany. The design proposal frames the sides of the rail station with an all-around façade that offers an innovative use of space by making the best of the site's circulation and natural resources. The intervention will feature rooftop landscaping with local flowers and greenery, rainwater collection, protection from rain, wind, and sunlight, and a visual emphasis on the station's points of access.
Interior DesignArchDaily

A Virtual Tour of Adolf Loos’ House for Josephine Baker

The unbuilt design of a home for Josephine Baker by the architect Adolf Loos is perhaps one of the most analyzed unbuilt homes of Modernism. Its design and history touch on a number of complex social and political issues during the early 20th century. The design comes when Josephine Baker, an African American entertainer is beginning her rise to superstardom and represents a thoroughly modern and fresh artistic voice. Meanwhile, Adolf Loos was a physically ailing man on a steep moral and social decline. The house itself was never truly commissioned by Baker, rather it lives mostly as a fantasy concocted by the architect. This video presents the house through a 3D model and narrated walkthrough to discuss how and why the house was designed and allow you to explore this unique house for yourself.
Visual ArtWallpaper*

Chipperfield Architects reveals refresh of Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin

You don’t need to be an architecture scholar to know of the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin. Designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and opened in 1968, the museum is not only a key cultural destination within the German city, holding a rich collection of modern art, but it is also a global icon of 20th century modernism. But years of use and no major renovation works since its original opening left this seminal building in need of an update. Enter David Chipperfield and his team at Chipperfield Architects, and the venue has just reopened following an extensive, six-year-long facelift.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Terra House / TETRO Arquitetura

Manufacturers: Art Ladrilhos, Metru, Top Coat, Xapuri, iluminar. Text description provided by the architects. Terra House is in the middle of nature, at the Serra do Cipó region, approximately 120km from the capital Belo Horizonte. With practically a flat topography, the land has several mastic trees - which in the winter lose their leaves and, in the summer, keep their green crowns - and has borders, on one side, with an environmental protection area that has an extensive native forest.
DesignPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Contemporary Installations Where Art Meets Engineering

As humans advance further into the digital age, it's only natural for artists to carry their artistic ventures into a digital setting. And, whether you are a lover of contemporary art or not, there is no doubting the visual impact of art installations. So, what becomes of the art installations where art and engineering go hand in hand? They offer the viewers the top-notch art experience where new media's fundamentals are based on.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Parisian Hotel brings back the roaring Twenties with vibrant rebranding

Millennium Hotels and Resorts is marking M Social's first outpost in Europe with the opening of M Social Hotel Paris Opera on 31 August. The new lifestyle offering will merge the elegance of the historical Parisian lifestyle with contemporary design, vibrant art and inviting rooms to create an enchanting retreat for guests to gather, work and discover all that Paris has to offer.
DesignArchDaily

6:19 Studio / balbek bureau

Text description provided by the architects. 6:19 Studio is a tattoo studio located in Kyiv’s historic neighborhood of Podil. The space spans an area of 111 m2 on the ground floor of a residential building. The founder of the studio is a Ukrainian artist Ulyana Nesheva. Ulyana has dedicated her life to art, so the interior of her first studio was to become a reflection of her style and artistic vision.
DesignArchDaily

"The Art of Pattern is the Legacy of our Grandparents": Koen Mulder on the Brick Bond as a Composition Tool

"Welcome to this strange book. With all the drawings, it might appear like a manual, but it isn't. The book is as much about joints as it is about pieces. Above all, it seeks the order that is inherent in things". These words are part of the introduction to Koen Mulder's book, "The lively surface: Masonry associations as a pattern art and tool of composition". Available in German, the 160-page manual, rigorously illustrated, presents a universe of possible pattern variations that can be created when you start designing.
California StateApartment Therapy

A Rustic 320-Square-Foot 1972 California Cabin Is Exactly as Cute As It Sounds

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My partner, Stephanie, and I purchased this 320-square-foot fixer-upper cabin in an old mining town in California, to serve as a vacation home. I’m a visual designer and wanted to create a gold country vibe while adding personal touches of old Hungary. (Some of the furnishings were shipped from Budapest.) I identity as a modernist with a fondness for vintage designs and admiration for hand-crafted goods. Small spaces are my specialty [Apartment Therapy toured Su’s other small home years ago], and my identity definitely shines through my work. The fine detail is the most fun part of decorating a space. I tend to spend more time thinking about sourcing from nature or upcycling and how it functions as well as interacts in a space.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

A 522-Square-Foot Condo Takes Its Color Cues from 1970s Television Shows

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m obsessed with all the colors of 1970s television. I love murky, earthy tones, with thoughtful pops of color throughout. I like mixing up wood tones and playing with and layering textures. Because I’ve always lived in small, usually open concept spaces, I look for items that have crossover appeal, and can work together in various ways. I keep the basics neutral, and rearrange accessories and art occasionally.
Interior Designhomedit.com

Shower Tile Design Ideas for Small And Glamorous Bathrooms

Looking for ideas on how to design or to update your small bathroom? There’s tons of interesting options and all sorts of different directions that the design could go in. Right now we’ll be looking at some small bathrooms to see what their showers look like. If you’re interested in learning some new design tips and ideas check out some of our favorite picks below.
Home & GardenInhabitat.com

Passive design keeps House Under Shadows cool and near net-zero

House Under Shadows is actually two houses, connected through passive design elements to provide efficient space for two families in a sustainable way. The structure is located in Karnal, Haryana, India, and was designed by Zero Energy Design Lab. The two separate houses each feature all the elements of comfortable...

Comments / 0

Community Policy