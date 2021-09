Electronic Arts have offered to let other developers use five of their technology patents for accessibility features for free, saying they hope this will encourage "to build new features that make video games more inclusive". The patents they're offering include the ping system from Apex Legends and colour blindness tech they use in Madden NFL. It's unpleasant that they patented them in the first place, and that companies even can patent features that make games more accessible, but I guess at least they are sharing now.