AOC launches four professional QHD and 4K displays

Game comfortably for long periods of time with the Xbox Stereo Headset. Crafted with a universal fit and lightweight design, it ensures you won’t have to endure sore ears after extended gaming sessions. In fact, it sports soft, large earcups with on-ear controls for maximum comfort and convenience. Moreover, the Xbox Stereo Headset supports spatial sound technologies—including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X—for high-quality audio. So you’ll know exactly where to fire at your target. Plus, this audio quality improves conversations with team members. Best of all, you can adjust the microphone and tuck it away when you want to listen to music. Finally, this ergonomic headset is compatible with various gaming consoles, such as the Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S, the Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs with a 3.5 mm jack.