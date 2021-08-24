AOC launches four professional QHD and 4K displays
Amsterdam, 24 August 2021 – Display specialist AOC expands its professional P2 line-up of business monitors with four new displays in 27” (68.6 cm) and 32” (80 cm) sizes. Each of the new monitors employs USB-C connectivity for a single cable connection to laptops, tablets and mobile devices to simultaneously transfer the video signal, power and data to connected SSD or hard drives. Aimed at business users who require large screens with high resolutions to display multiple applications at once, the 32” U32P2CA and the 27” U27P2CA boast ultra-sharp 4K resolution (3840 x 2160), while the 32” Q32P2CA and the 27” Q27P2CA have a native resolution of QHD (2560 x 1440).hexus.net
