Paddy McGuinness speaks to the BBC about raising his three autistic children

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK's largest ever study into autism hopes to answer questions such as why some autistic people have epilepsy or poor mental health outcomes and others do not. The Autism Research Centre at the University of Cambridge is looking for 10,000 autistic people and their families to take part in the research.

