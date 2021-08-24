Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

DM3D Technology manufactures ten-foot-tall rocket nozzle liner for NASA project with DED 3D printing

By Sam Davies
tctmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D printing platform from DM3D Technology is being used by Auburn University in a liquid rocket engine project with NASA. The university’s National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence (NCAME) is working with NASA through the Rapid Analysis and Manufacturing Propulsion Technology (RAMPT) project, which aims to evolve large-scale and novel additive manufacturing techniques to improve liquid rocket engine performance.

