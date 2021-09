Looking to leverage your crypto? You can get started on ByBit!. Mass adoption of cryptocurrencies has increased exponentially in 2021. People have been captivated by the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and Bitcoin (BTC) setting new all-time highs. As of August 2021, the market cap of the entire crypto space sat at more than $2 trillion. A tsunami of trading volume has attracted tons of day traders looking to use leverage to pursue maximum gains.