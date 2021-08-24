Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The Modern Board: To navigate new challenges, corporate boards need a new mindset

By Brian Stafford
Posted by 
Fortune
Fortune
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2itZtU_0bb4ma3K00
A nationwide reckoning with racial and social justice is just one of the forces reshaping the responsibilities of boards of directors. "While much remains unclear about what the world will look like after the 'long 2020' finally ends, it is undeniable there will be no going back to the status quo," writes Brian Stafford. Tayfun Coskun—Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

Over the past 18 months, seismic changes have come to the business and non-profit worlds. These changes were long in the making, but have been accelerated by the pandemic, a summer of racial and social reckoning, escalating cyberattacks, and accelerating climate change impacts. And they have profound implications for how boards of directors operate and interact with their organizations.

Based on my interactions with C-suite leaders and board members, while much remains unclear about what the world will look like after the “long 2020” finally ends, it is undeniable there will be no going back to the status quo. Leaders must now mitigate and manage a broader set of risks while no longer being judged merely by their bottom-line performance or on the quality and price of their products. They must also meet a higher standard of conduct, in their environmental and social impact; their corporate governance; and in their diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

Stakeholder capitalism is no longer merely a topic of declarations from the Business Roundtable or of business school lectures. In part fueled by the rise of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investing, it is a fast-evolving new reality. Companies are hiring chief diversity officers, investing billions in underserved communities, and, in the absence of government action, setting their own timetables to decarbonize their supply chains. Lip service is no longer enough. Increasingly, businesses need to measure their impact on society—and do so in real-time.

Fundamental changes to a board’s role

Those changes and more are ushering in a new era of board membership. They’re changing what it takes to be an effective member of the board of a public or private company—and, to a lesser extent, a non-profit organization—in at least three fundamental ways:

First, board membership is no longer about managing binary risk, in which directors and the company’s C-suite executives are charged with avoiding make-or-break, enterprise risk that could bring down a company overnight. Today, with the proliferation of stakeholders, directors must comply with emerging new standards and navigate a spectrum of risk, with some still posing immediate enterprise-level threats while others play out on a longer fuse but nevertheless cannot be disregarded.

This broader aperture for business leaders also means those seated in boardrooms need broader expertise and experience. It is one of the reasons greater diversity and inclusion in boardrooms, which Diligent has championed through our Modern Leadership initiative, is not just a values-driven proposition, but also a move that drives value for companies that embrace it at the top and throughout their ranks.

Second, to manage the new spectrum of risk, directors and C-suites must now oversee companies across a broader range of metrics—financial metrics, of course, but also a plethora of data related to ESG, DE&I, and other areas of impact. Meaningfully defining benchmarks in these impact areas so they are more than press statements and amped-up corporate social responsibility efforts is one of the quintessential challenges facing modern boards—and regulators—today.

Third, with the proliferation of relevant metrics and stakeholders comes the need for boards and C-suites to set objectives, measure implementation, and report compliance across a broader swath of the enterprise than ever before. Although being part of a modern board does not mean being operationally engaged in the business, it does mean having visibility deeper into more aspects of the business than ever before.

Such standard-setting, visibility, and compliance are particularly important today when it comes to private companies, where private equity continues to play a bigger and bigger role. An increasing number of limited partners in PE funds are demanding that their investment targets set and meet real ESG and DE&I goals. This creates an unparalleled opportunity for private equity to drive real impact and make stakeholder capitalism a reality over a far shorter time horizon than can public companies.

Helping boards of directors and executive teams navigate these new realities to create positive impact is our mission at Diligent Corporation. We work to empower modern boards and C-suites by providing the technology they need to make stakeholder capitalism possible, by taking an integrated approach to governance, risk, compliance (GRC), and ESG. Modern GRC technology that provides both C-suites and board rooms with vital transparency needed to drive tangible results.

Our mission is also why I am so proud of our partnership with Fortune to launch Modern Board, a forum for discussion and knowledge-sharing for corporate leaders—from boardrooms and C-suites across the world—who are central players in the Fortune and Diligent ecosystems.

The era of stakeholder capitalism and ESG will have consequences that reach much farther than we can anticipate today. It is my hope that Modern Board will be a space in which we can share and learn, in real time, best practices for directors and C-suite executives alike to succeed and thrive while delivering real impact for their companies as well as for the communities they live, work, and do business in.

Brian Stafford is CEO of Diligent Corporation.

More must-read business news and analysis from Fortune:

Comments / 0

Fortune

Fortune

52K+
Followers
2K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boards Of Directors#Diligent Corporation#Corporate Governance#The Modern Board#Fortune Daily#The Business Roundtable#Esg#Pe#Grc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
EconomyFortune

Businesses shouldn’t do good for the sole purpose of doing well

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. There's much excitement in the business press these days about making the business case for nonfinancial matters. When I enter “the business case for” in my search box, Google completes my phrase with “racial equity,” “curiosity,” and “breastfeeding,” among other topics.
EconomyFortune

Executive MBAs helped launch the careers of these 10 C-level executives

Experienced professionals looking to take their career to the next level may consider applying to an executive MBA program. By allowing students to work full-time while they learn, EMBA programs also offer an opportunity to exercise business and leadership strategies alongside other seasoned professionals. Sponsor. APPLICATION DEADLINE. October 25. ENROLLMENT.
EducationFortune

Methodology for Fortune’s executive MBA ranking

Fortune invited just over 30 schools to participate in our first-ever Best Executive MBA Programs ranking. That information, along with data we collected from companies and executives, was used to build our ranking. Sponsor. APPLICATION DEADLINE. October 25. ENROLLMENT. 847. GMAT REQUIRED. Flexible. RETENTION RATE. 96%. Programs that didn’t complete...
BusinessHarvard Health

The Board’s Role in Sustainable Leadership

Laura Sanderson co-leads the Board and CEO Advisory Partners in Europe; PJ Neal leads the Center for Leadership Insight; and Emily Meneer leads the Social Impact and Education sector Knowledge Management team at Russell Reynolds Associates LLP. This post is based on a Russell Reynolds memorandum by Ms. Sanderson, Mr. Neal, Ms. Meneer, and Jemi Crookes. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
Public HealthCPA Trendlines

How COVID Changes Succession Planning

Larger firms want to drive scale; smaller firms want more distribution and leverage. Even as the pandemic rips through the world with horrific tragedy, it is also spawning some new ideas, some critical imperatives, and some unforeseen opportunities, especially in the area of CPA firm succession. We are witnessing a...
EconomyFast Company

Making the shift to a digital-first business environment

A year ago, if you asked senior leaders if their company went fully remote tomorrow, whether they’d still be successful, many, including myself would have said it’s not possible. Fast forward, and the impossible has not only become possible, but we’ve proved that we can be effective, creative, and productive working from anywhere—even amid a global pandemic.
Books & Literaturesecuritymagazine.com

New book aims to transform communication between CISOs and corporate boards

SecurityScorecard released a complimentary book, "The Perfect Scorecard: Getting An 'A' in Cybersecurity From Your Board Of Directors." The book offers best practices in closing the communications gap between security experts and the board members tasked with the organization's governance and oversight activities. SecurityScorecard engaged a select group of 17 expert CISOs and security executives to write chapters focusing on different topics that educate readers about cybersecurity.
EconomyFortune

Sustainability, purpose, and innovation—here’s what mattered to CFOs this week

Three words describe the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report—unequivocal, inevitable, and preventable, said Emma Stewart, Ph.D., sustainability officer at Netflix. "The findings, agreed to by 195 countries, show that humanity has delayed curbing our fossil-fuel emissions for so long that we can no longer stop global warming from intensifying over the next 30 years, though there is still a short window to prevent the most harrowing future," Stewart said. Along with discussing the report at Fortune’s recent CFO Collaborative event, Stewart also penned the piece, The Climate Science Report Everyone’s Talking About—A Summary for Corporate Executives. It delves into why the IPCC’s findings are of great significance. The piece also points to the implications of the report for corporate leaders.
EconomyRolling Stone

4 Strategies for Business Leaders on Staying Relevant in the Age of Disruptive Technologies

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. As technology has proliferated, a permanent technological evolution has become inevitable. There is a growing demand for organizations to generate and implement innovative solutions that allow them to compete and stay at the forefront of their industries. This trend has led to increasingly specialized companies that focus on providing strategic services based on the latest technological trends.
Small BusinessInc.com

Will Agile Change Your Business? Not as Much as You Think

In the race to stay competitive with bigger, better funded competitors, many small enterprises have felt compelled to follow along with any trends made popular by their larger counterparts, despite the fact that smaller companies tend to have fewer resources to allocate to these ad-hoc initiatives. Significant examples have been Lean, and then Six-Sigma. Now, Agile is the buzzword initiative consuming the most headspace among American business leaders. But what of it? How should smaller enterprises think about Agile? My opinion on the matter might just surprise you.
EconomyCIO

Sustainable Finance and Investments: A Path to Exponential Growth

Sustainability is now a top priority for financial institutions and is fast becoming a part of their corporate strategy, demanding the attention of CEOs and boards. In response to the increasing demand for sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) action from various stakeholders, financial institutions are laying down a corporate purpose and spelling out its role in decision-making.
EconomyGreenBiz

How BCG helps corporations invest in climate tech

There has been much pontification of late (including here) about the coffers of mainstream money tipping into climate tech. This mid-year update from the excellent Climate Tech VC newsletter suggests there were roughly 250 deals this year as of June 30, representing about $16 billion in funding. One data point you’ll appreciate: There were 50 percent more contracts disclosed during the second quarter, compared with a year earlier; although last year many investors held on to their money during the COVID-19 uncertainty, so consider that stat with caution.
BusinessFortune

Introducing The Modern Board

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Today Fortune launches a new service, The Modern Board, in partnership with Diligent, which produces collaboration tools for boards. We’ll be upping our coverage of corporate board issues, spotlighting the most innovative boards, and launching a new hub focusing on board concerns, and a new newsletter serving the board community. You can find the hub here, and sign up for the newsletter here.
EconomyRolling Stone

How Brand Leaders Can Approach Corporate Social Responsibility Efforts

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. We on the Rolling Stone Culture Council have been asked how we and our respective businesses can pay more than lip service to the call to action of the day. There are many to be sure — top of the list at the moment would be the pandemic, the fallout from it and the world’s recovery from it. Additionally, closely followed is economic hardship and climate change.
Industrynutraingredients-usa.com

Nestlé report aims to ‘hold ourselves accountable’ in infant formula marketing

Nestlé makes available a report outlining efforts to comply with formula marketing guidelines that in recent years has been a subject of contention for the owners of the Gerber and NAN baby food brands. Titled, ‘Leading the way: Responsible Marketing of Breast Milk Substitutes 2020 Report,’ the report​​ details monitoring...

Comments / 0

Community Policy