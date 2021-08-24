Hatzalah EMT Saves Toddler Who Suffered Severe Allergic Reaction on his Mother’s Birthday
Last Thursday afternoon, Gal, a United Hatzalah volunteer from Or HaGanuz in northern Israel, and his 15-year-old son went out for sushi in a Netanya mall. A few kids were running around in the restaurant when one of them, a five-year-old, suddenly stopped and froze in place. Gal quickly went over to discover the child was barely breathing. His frantic mother explained to Gal that her child had a history of asthma and this was not his first attack. After the mother reassured him that things were under control, Gal returned to his son.www.jewishpress.com
