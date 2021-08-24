Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Hatzalah EMT Saves Toddler Who Suffered Severe Allergic Reaction on his Mother’s Birthday

By Jewish Press News Desk
The Jewish Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Thursday afternoon, Gal, a United Hatzalah volunteer from Or HaGanuz in northern Israel, and his 15-year-old son went out for sushi in a Netanya mall. A few kids were running around in the restaurant when one of them, a five-year-old, suddenly stopped and froze in place. Gal quickly went over to discover the child was barely breathing. His frantic mother explained to Gal that her child had a history of asthma and this was not his first attack. After the mother reassured him that things were under control, Gal returned to his son.

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emt#United Hatzalah#Emt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Related
KidsInternational Business Times

Toddler Suffers 'Horrific' Allergic Reaction After Using Sunscreen: 'His Face Swelled Up'

A three-year-old Australian child suffered a severe allergic reaction after using a popular sunscreen. His mom is now advocating for more transparency in skincare product ingredients. Violet Lowe from Sydney, Australia shared the "horrific" incident when her son, Sonny, broke out in hives after applying sunscreen from a well-known brand.
HealthPosted by
newschain

Little girl helps save mother’s life

A seven-year-old girl has been credited with saving her mother’s life when she suffered a severe asthma attack. Katherine Holifield, 37, was driving home on August 12 after a day kayaking with friends when she began to struggle for breath. She pulled over into a layby on the A449 in...
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Family Relationshipswomenworking.com

Conjoined Twin Gives Birth To Her Own Child At the Same Hospital Where She and Her Sister were Born

Some siblings are so close, they’re practically attached at the hip. But for Charity Lincoln Gutierrez-Vazquez and her twin sister Kathleen, this reality is all too real. In 2000, the sisters made national headlines when they were born with bodies physically attached from their breastbone to their pelvis, sharing a third fused leg and several internal organs between them. It took a team of nearly 30 doctors, nurses and support staff and 31-hour surgery to safely separate the two babies and put them back together.
RelationshipsBBC

Rett syndrome: My sister and I have never spoken

Siblings often enjoy an unbreakable bond having grown up together and shared the same experiences. That's the case for author Victoria Scott and her sister Clare. Clare can't speak, write or sign due to Rett syndrome so they have been communicating for more than four decades without words. Victoria explains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy