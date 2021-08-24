'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Looks All Grown Up While Posing against Wall in New Pic

Actor Noah Schnapp of the "Stranger Things" hit series is all grown up and recently served dashing looks in a sweater and fitted jeans. Check out the teen star's heart-stopping snap.

Teen actor Noah Schnapp is one of the fastest rising young stars in Hollywood. He gained prominence for playing Will Byers in the Netflix hit series "Stranger Things," which began airing in 2016.

He previously starred in the films "Abe" and "Waiting for Anya." Besides his exceptional acting chops, the 16-year-old Canadian-American actor has been displaying an impressive sense of style on social media.

Schnapp, a TikTok star, recently posted a picture of himself rocking a stylish outfit on Instagram. His photo, which has amassed more than 2 million likes, left several fans in awe. One fan commented:

"that looks so good noah! Wow [sic]"

The teen heartthrob posed in front of a washed-out brick wall with massive and clear windows above. He bent his head down with his left hand combing the strands of his dark brown hair.

Sun rays hit the ground, adding beauty to Schnapp's dramatic photo. The "Hubie Halloween" actor positioned his left leg on top of the other and put his right hand in his pocket.

Outside of Netflix, Schnapp is one of the most popular stars on TikTok, next to Charlie D'Amelio and Addison Rae.

The fresh-looking teen donned a plain light grey sweater with a tiny white collar around the neck, perfectly complementing his fitted brown pants with rolled-up seams around his ankles.

Schnapp, who completed his ensemble with a cool pair of white sneakers, captioned his post, "Preppy attire." Several fans quickly commented on his picture with flattering remarks.

Other followers noted how grown he is now, considering that he was just an adolescent when he started the Netflix-led series. In a more recent update, he recently began taking on bigger responsibilities.

After turning 16 last year, Schnapp revealed in the "Live With Kelly and Ryan" show that he has gotten a driver's permit and is learning to drive a car. He admitted that he scraped his mom's car against a wall.

"Now, she doesn't really want me driving anymore," Schnapp jokingly said in light of the incident. While he has yet to master the art of driving, he has somehow managed to master the art of showmanship.

Schnapp is set to reprise his role in the upcoming "Stranger Things" season in 2022. He stars in the show alongside Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and others.

Outside of Netflix, Schnapp is one of the most popular stars on TikTok, next to Charlie D'Amelio and Addison Rae. Posting his first video on the popular platform in 2019, the young actor now has 19.2 million followers.

Schnapp previously shared that he became addicted to creating entertaining content for TikTok because of the "comic relief" it provides. However, the celebrity status he enjoys on the internet has also earned him criticisms.

Earlier, he was accused of using a racial slur after a video of him rapping to the "Freaky Friday" song went viral. He claimed he replaced the offensive slur with "neighbor" and has since apologized for it.