Miles Morales makes a new friend in Miles Morales Spider-Man Annual #1, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday and continuing the latest Marvel rehash of the Infinity Gauntlet story, Infinite Destinies. That friend happens to be Amulet, the new superhero with a magical titular amulet coming from the pages of Ms. Marvel. Together, can they stop… what the heck is this dumb crossover about? Is it Thanos again? Can they stop Thanos? Or whoever it is? Who knows. All we know is you can check out a preview below.