Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Dividend ETFs to Combat Rising Fed's Stimulus Tapering Woes

Zacks.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors fear the chances of Federal Reserve tapering the fiscal stimulus support. The market participants are now eagerly eyeing the Jackson Hole symposium for further visibility on the Fed’s possible timeline for taking action, per a CNBC report. The withdrawal of the stimulus support is expected to slowdown the U.S. economic recovery achieved so far from the pandemic-led slump amid the rising new coronavirus cases from the highly-contagious delta variant.

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Index Fund#Dividend Aristocrat#Dividend Payments#Combat Rising Fed#Stimulus Tapering Woes#Cnbc#Piper Sandler#Reuters#Aum#Dvy Free Report#Dow Jones#Proshares S P 500#Nobl Free Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
BusinessFingerLakes1

Three reasons Americans can expect another round of stimulus checks this year

Stimulus checks this year from the federal government has propped up the American economy and supported citizens in need throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. While many economists worried the stimulus payments would lead to increased inflation and a depression-era collapse of the stock market, this has not been the case. With the Delta variant on the rise globally, people are wondering if they can expect another round of stimulus checks this year.
StocksZacks.com

5 Stocks That Power S&P 500 ETF in August

The S&P 500 hit a series of record highs in August despite bouts of volatility and uncertainty. It wrapped up its seventh-straight month of gains with the longest winning streak since the 10-month run that ended in December 2017. The index rose 2.9% last month and hit the 53rd record close of 2021 on Aug 30.
Businessthecentersquare.com

Former Fed official warns of imminent risk to stability of global financial system

(The Center Square) – Former Federal Reserve official Donald Kohn sounded the alarm about what he characterized as an imminent global financial crisis during a recent symposium on economic policy. “Dealing with risks to the financial stability is urgent,” he said during the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium last...
Businessetftrends.com

Economic Data This Week Could Give Gold Prices a Bumpy Ride

Weak dollar or strong dollar, it all adds to the volatility of gold, and this week in particular could prove to be a bumpy ride with an outpouring of economic data ahead. To start the week’s trading session, the dollar decided to take a back seat while gold inched higher.
BusinessPosted by
Daily Mail

Investor John Paulson who made $20bn by predicting 2008 financial crisis warns inflation could spiral out of control - and claims cryptocurrencies will prove to be 'worthless bubble'

An investor who made $20 billion betting on a housing crash ahead of the 2008 financial crisis believes cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are a 'worthless bubble' and encourages people to invest in gold in light of coming inflation. John Paulson, 65, made the comments on an episode of Bloomberg Wealth with...
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P, Nasdaq post record closes on dovish Fed taper-talk

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq topped their record closes once again on Monday, bolstered by technology stocks, as last week's dovish comments from the Federal Reserve on tapering its monetary stimulus refocused investors' minds on economic growth. It was the fourth record closing high in five sessions for...
Albany, NYwamc.org

Economist Hugh Johnson On The Fed's Latest Approach

In a Friday speech given virtually to an annual gathering of central bankers and academics, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the economy had improved significantly this year, with average hiring in the past three months reaching the highest level on record for any similar period before the pandemic. Powell said Fed officials are monitoring the rapid rise in COVID-19 infections from the delta variant, but they expect healthy job gains to continue. For more on Powell’s latest outlook, WAMC’s Jim Levulis spoke with Hugh Johnson, chairman and chief investment officer of Hugh Johnson Advisors in Albany.
EconomyCNBC

Treasury yields rise as jobs data, central banks remain in focus

The June S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price index showed another big jump for housing costs. The August CB consumer confidence survey showed a decline. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, as investor focus remained on a key jobs report due out later in the week and central bank policy in Europe. The yield...
EconomyNBC Chicago

Treasury Yields Fall Slightly as Investors Await Key Jobs Report

The labor market is in focus ahead of the August jobs report which will play a major part in determining when and how the Federal Reserve will start unwinding its bond program. Investors will be watching for further data in the coming week, including consumer confidence Tuesday and Wednesday's release...
StocksZacks.com

5 Sector ETFs That Beat the Market in August

Wall Street had a smooth ride last month despite the bouts of volatility and uncertainty triggered by a surge in the Delta variant cases of COVID-19. The S&P 500 jumped 2.9%, marking the longest winning streak since a 10-month run ending in December 2017 while the blue-chip Dow Jones added 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite Index outperformed climbing 4% and notched its third winning month in a row.
MarketsZacks.com

Grab These 3 Strong Buy Mid-Cap Value Mutual Funds Today

The mid-cap value mutual funds provide excellent opportunities for investors looking for returns with lesser risk by gaining exposure to stocks that are available at a discounted price. While large companies are normally known for stability and the smaller ones for growth, mid-caps offer growth and stability simultaneously. Companies with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally considered mid cap.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 2): The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of the United States (US) economic data disclosure, a dealer said. At 9.04 am, the local note rose to 4.1465/1500 versus the greenback from yesterday's close of 4.1535/1550. The dealer said...
Businesswallstreetwindow.com

The Fed’s Exit Strategy (in 2009) – Robert Aro

Over a decade ago, on July 21, 2009, then Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke wrote an article in the Wall Street Journal titled The Fed’s Exit Strategy. His words are all too familiar, starting with his opening sentences:. The depth and breadth of the global recession has required a highly...
MarketsImperial Valley Press Online

Global stocks higher ahead of US report on August employment

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks rose Thursday after soft U.S. jobs surveys fueled optimism the Federal Reserve might feel less pressure to wind down stimulus. Markets in Shanghai, Tokyo and Frankfurt rose while London opened little changed.
StocksZacks.com

Top ETF Stories of August

Wall Street had a strong August with the S&P 500 adding about 2.7% past month, the Dow Jones gaining 1.6% and the Nasdaq Composite advancing about 3.24%. The Russell 2000 added about 3.5%. The spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 made investors jittery in the month, but a host of upbeat corporate earnings and the rollout of the infrastructure bill kept investors’ optimism intact.

Comments / 0

Community Policy