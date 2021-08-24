Dividend ETFs to Combat Rising Fed's Stimulus Tapering Woes

In a Friday speech given virtually to an annual gathering of central bankers and academics, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the economy had improved significantly this year, with average hiring in the past three months reaching the highest level on record for any similar period before the pandemic. Powell said Fed officials are monitoring the rapid rise in COVID-19 infections from the delta variant, but they expect healthy job gains to continue. For more on Powell’s latest outlook, WAMC’s Jim Levulis spoke with Hugh Johnson, chairman and chief investment officer of Hugh Johnson Advisors in Albany.