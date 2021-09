Egan Bernal says that he was "not able to handle changes in pace" of his rivals on the Alto de Velefique of stage nine in the Vuelta a España 2021. The Colombian leader of Ineos Grenadiers lost over a minute to race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) as well as Enric Mas (Movistar), who finished second and third on the stage respectively behind breakaway winner Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious).