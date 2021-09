Mark Monahan: Nothing generates shared enjoyment like a McCartney song. John Lennon’s music has given me so much pleasure that it feels downright ungrateful to suggest pop music has ever known an even finer songwriter. To be brutally honest, though, it has – and he was in the same band. Of the many facets of Paul McCartney’s greatness, perhaps the most fundamental is that no one, not even the mighty and much cooler Lennon, has ever been so good at writing songs that people want to sing.