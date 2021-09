The Fourth Annual Hall of Fame Banquet will be held in the Prescott High School Commons on Saturday, Oct. 9th. Doors will open at 6 p.m., dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the induction program will commence at 7 p.m. Tickets to the event are $25 and will be available for purchase at the Prescott High School, City Hall and other community locations. Click on the additional info link to read about the three inductees.