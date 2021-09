STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Tired of taking express buses and subways during your daily commute into Manhattan? Try taking a trip on Staten Island’s new fast ferry. On Monday, Aug. 23, NYC Ferry, the city’s fast ferry system, launched its St. George route, which travels from a dock located at the foot of Wall Street, between the base of the Richmond County Bank Ballpark and Empire Outlets in St. George, to Battery Park City near Vesey Street and then to Midtown West near 39th Street.