Although Zhao says that Binance.US should float an IPO soon, he added that the move depends on a few factors, including regulatory approval. Binance.US plans to have an IPO within the next three years, according to report by The Information. The founder and CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, suggests that the exchange is looking to follow Coinbase’s model. In Zhao’s own words, “Binance.US is just going to do what Coinbase did.” However, the company CEO quickly pointed out that the three-year target for IPO depends on business growth.