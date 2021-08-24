Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berks County, PA

Habitat for Humanity of Berks County Announces Four New Board Members

bctv.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHabitat for Humanity of Berks County announced the appointment of four new members to the board of directors. Mitzie Baez is a Reading High School alum, and a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist. She serves as an adjunct professor for both Penn State Berks and Antonelli Medical and Professional Institute. She has also worked with Berks County Children and Youth and Hope Rescue Mission. Mitzie is a graduate of Penn State University and LaSalle University. Mitzie brings her belief that healthy families start with a healthy home to the Habitat Berks board.

www.bctv.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Reading, PA
Society
County
Berks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Berks County, PA
Government
Berks County, PA
Society
City
Reading, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Reading, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habitat For Humanity#Children And Youth#Lasalle University#Penn State University#Humanity Of Berks County#Penn State Berks#Antonelli Medical#Professional Institute#Lasalle University#Habitat Berks#Berks Women In Crisis#American Red Cross#Alvernia University#Board#Franklin#Marshall College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Forsyth County, NCPosted by
CNN

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a student at a North Carolina high school is in custody

(CNN) — One student was fatally wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a high school in the North Carolina city of Winston-Salem, and the suspect is in custody, officials said. The shooting happened at Mount Tabor High School on the city's northwest side. Police officers and Forsyth County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene at 12:07 p.m. ET., Winston-Salem Police Department Chief Catrina Thompson said at a news conference.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Congress asks tech companies for Jan. 6 records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested that telecommunications and social media companies preserve the personal communications of hundreds of people who may have somehow been connected to the attack. It’s a sweeping public demand from Congress that is rare, if not unprecedented, in its breadth and could put the companies in a tricky position as they balance political and privacy interests.

Comments / 0

Community Policy