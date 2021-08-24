Cancel
House Rent

New tool for landlord and tenant emergency assistance

By Michele Lerner
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lingering financial trauma from the pandemic continues to impact renters who cannot pay their rent or utilities and landlords who may be unable to keep up with their maintenance, insurance or mortgage costs because of the lack of rental income. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recently created an online tool to make it easier for both renters and landlords who have been impacted by the pandemic to find assistance programs and apply for help.

