The latest race for a seat on SAG-AFTRA’s national board has been decided by the narrowest possible margin: In Colorado, Nancy Flanagan has defeated longtime incumbent Sheila Ivy Traister by a single vote, 71-70. Traister has served on the national board since 2012, and her defeat is something of a setback for the union’s ruling Unite for Strength party, which had backed her. Flanagan, an independent who didn’t have the official backing of either of the union’s factions, said in her campaign statement that she “would be a fresh voice” in the board room. But UFS, even though they backed her rival,...