Ida, it turns out, is not letting us off the hook. By 2 p.m. Wednesday, remnants of the hurricane that ravaged much of Louisiana earlier this week had already pelted much of Pennsylvania with several inches of rain, and the worst - more intense bands of rain, heavier winds, and maybe even a tornado - may be yet to come as the low pressure system at the storm’s center passes by from about 4 to 9 p.m.