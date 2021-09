LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Max Parker first had the idea to start his own coffee shop about a decade ago, when he was working as a chef and studying to be a sommelier. “I’d gotten up into some of the medium-higher levels of that, and then I realized I could not healthily drink anymore. It just was not working for me,” Parker said. “I quit drinking about 11 years ago, and I realized I always drank coffee, and that a lot of the skillsets around wine and the ideas around where it’s grown and how it’s served -- it translated really well into coffee.”