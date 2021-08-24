Steve Lawrence on leadership: Show your people what they do makes a difference

Tops Friendly Markets announced the promotion of Samantha “Sam” Merithew to store manager. She was most recently the assistant store manager at the Tops located at 119 West Seneca St. in Manlius and has been promoted to the position of store manager at Tops’ DeWitt location. She started her career in 2008 as a cashier for P&C Food Markets. She has held several positions over the years in several stores including customer service manager and assistant store manager. Merithew was most recently assigned to temporarily assist with overseeing the Tops in Sherrill. She is a resident of Rome.