I need a kidney transplant, and here’s what I think hospitals should do with the unvaccinated | Column

By Paul Rupert
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 9 days ago
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across the nation. Here, a team intubated a COVID-19 patient in North Memorial Health Hospital in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn., area.

We are plunging into the pandemic’s darkest days as many of the nation’s hospitals are deluged with unvaccinated delta COVID patients. Their ceaseless refusal to be vaccinated means that they are taking hospital beds and workers’ attention away from thousands of others with life-threatening conditions. This must end.

I am an otherwise healthy 76-year-old man dying of kidney failure, surviving on dialysis. My doctor told me I needed a transplant, preferably from a living donor. The donor list was five years long.

When I told my brother, his response brought tears to my eyes: “Well I have an extra. You can have it.” We were both reared in a Lutheran church with the omnipresent Jesus on the cross, so being our brother’s keepers was assumed.

During our lengthy transplant journey, our shared values have sustained us. I began dialysis and exploring the transplant process in a leading Washington, D.C., hospital in early 2020 just as the pandemic struck. Much as speed mattered, I was haunted by a profound fear.

In 2014 my elder son had taken his life. I live daily with that never-ending grief. I choke when I have contemplated exposing my brother to COVID as a potential risk during his surgery. Should something happen to him, I do not know if I could survive that grief for our families. So we put off the surgery for all of 2020, resuming the process after 2021′s miraculous vaccines reduced that risk and emptied ICU beds of the infectious ill.

We are both veterans of science and medicine, he as a medical technologist and I as a clinic director. Given our respect for science, we were early in the 65-plus cohort to get vaccinated. When spring heralded a new normal, we resumed a safer path toward the transplant. But when the delta variant arrived, our hospital visits required increased patient and health care worker protection.

We did and do these things willingly to safeguard ourselves and others.

But once again this summer, my anxiety rose about proceeding as the risks around us grew. When the vaccines had rolled out, science and concern for self and others seemed to be winning the day.

Any euphoria proved short-lived. In a matter of weeks, delta rampaged, along with “vaccine hesitancy” and spiking hospitalizations and deaths. Soon ICU beds filled up and the talk began of postponing “elective surgeries” — as if a transplant were a tummy tuck.

As hospitals were besieged, would I have to triage myself out of the hospital queue? Might hospitals erect “no vacancy” signs for the chronically ill and electives while offering all rooms to the unlucky unvaccinated? Where was the fairness in favoring the careless over the conscientious?

Into this ironic moment came a final straw. To overcome the new emergency, the same health care workers who had kept us alive during the pre-vaccine days were being told to get vaccinated or lose their jobs. Would they alone be asked to bear the brunt of both preventing and treating COVID?

I fully support the logic of requiring healers to first heal themselves. But don’t we all bear the responsibility of healing ourselves and others in this once-in-a-lifetime emergency? Is it fair to chant “personal liberty above all,” refusing protection and prevention — and then demand access to great hospitals and extraordinary medicine when preventable illness threatens predictable death?

America is indeed a free country and you can live out your version of that ideal. All I ask is that you be consistent. Demonizing science and Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday and begging for the fruits of their labor on Wednesday is not liberty. It is better described as sheer hypocrisy, the absence of any true beliefs.

I fear that our movement toward mandated vaccines is missing a logical element. If the rest of us are required to go willingly or unwillingly through protective steps for routine hospital visits, admission for COVID treatment should meet the same standard. Simply put, it is time to declare: No vaccination, no hospitalization. Except for those too young to get shots, the adults among us should show the courage of our convictions, make our choices and live — or die — with them.

Unless we want America’s primary and declared shared belief to be hypocrisy above all, it is time to match the strength and heroism we are asking of our health care workers with a commitment to think through how risky decisions can lead to unsupported death. It’s a free country — but not one without consequences.

I beg of you not to impose an unbearable choice on my brother and me. Extraordinary acts like his should be rewarded and emulated, not punished. If you expect to be hospitalized when you need it, please get your shots now when we all need them.

Paul Rupert, CEO of Rupert Organizational Design based in Chevy Chase, Md., has consulted to major corporations on flexible and remote work and phased retirement since 1986.

