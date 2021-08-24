Cancel
Chippewa County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Renville, Swift by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 02:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM CDT for central and west central Minnesota. Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Renville; Swift; Yellow Medicine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, northeastern Yellow Medicine, eastern Swift, northwestern Renville and southern Kandiyohi Counties through 515 AM CDT At 430 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Maynard, or 11 miles east of Montevideo, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Clara City around 435 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 445 AM CDT. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 12 between mile markers 29 and 39, and between mile markers 49 and 81. U.S. Highway 212 between mile markers 24 and 81. U.S. Highway 59 between mile markers 96 and 107. U.S. Highway 71 between mile markers 89 and 126. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

