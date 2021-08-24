Ex-DJI engineer imports drone tech to make a swank hair dryer

It was a bit of a bummer when DJI said back in July that “there are currently no plans to sell this product in the US or Europe (apart from Russia).” Fortunately, DJI stepped back from that statement, and now the Mini SE is available in the US. The new replacement for DJI’s entry-level drone, the DJ Mini 2, actually comes in at a cheaper price–USD$299 instead of the USD$499 required to by the Mini 2. Part of that price reduction is no doubt due to the drone being based on the older tech of the DJI Mavic Mini. Aside from the drop in price, using the older version has a few other drawbacks, such as a lower resolution video, no raw photo mode, and no Ocusync 2.0 connectivity. The Mini SE also has only a 4km range, another stepdown from the Mini 2’s 10km.