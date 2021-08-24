Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Ex-DJI engineer imports drone tech to make a swank hair dryer

By Bruce Crumley
dronedj.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s only fair to warn drone enthusiasts that this post isn’t about the craft as such. But if you admire DJI engineering, hate damp hair, and have a chunk of change you weren’t planning on using to buy a new drone, this brief blurb about a dryer may interest you.

dronedj.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dji#Tech#Hair Dryer#Dryers#Dji Engineering#Ftc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
Country
China
Related
Electronicsmanofmany.com

DJI Mini SE: The Tech Giant’s Most Affordable Drone Yet

It was a bit of a bummer when DJI said back in July that “there are currently no plans to sell this product in the US or Europe (apart from Russia).” Fortunately, DJI stepped back from that statement, and now the Mini SE is available in the US. The new replacement for DJI’s entry-level drone, the DJ Mini 2, actually comes in at a cheaper price–USD$299 instead of the USD$499 required to by the Mini 2. Part of that price reduction is no doubt due to the drone being based on the older tech of the DJI Mavic Mini. Aside from the drop in price, using the older version has a few other drawbacks, such as a lower resolution video, no raw photo mode, and no Ocusync 2.0 connectivity. The Mini SE also has only a 4km range, another stepdown from the Mini 2’s 10km.
Electronicsdronedj.com

DJI doubles battery warranty period to 1 year: Is your drone eligible?

DJI is sharing some pretty awesome news today. The world’s largest drone manufacturer is increasing the warranty period for its intelligent flight batteries from the standard six months to 12 months. DJI says this extended coverage will apply to new or recent drone purchases only. Meanwhile, the covered charge cycle...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Hermeus: The Startup Promising 3000mph Hypersonic Flight

Atlanta, Georgia-based startup Hermeus has received $60 million in funding from the United States Air Force (USAF) and several venture capital firms. The company wants to develop the world’s first reusable hypersonic aircraft capable of flying at 3,000mph. Hypersonic flight refers to an area of flight where a vehicle travels at a speed of Mach 5 or higher, which is five times faster than the speed of sound.
ElectronicsNBC News

DJI launches the Mini SE drone: What to know

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Tech company DJI recently...
Electronicswestchestermagazine.com

4 Photo-and-Video Drones All Westchester Tech Lovers Need to Try

Whether you need a device for business in the 914 or just want to practice your up-in-the-air shots, these drones will help you soar. No longer relegated to the military or monied filmmakers, drones are a hot commodity for businesses such as real estate agents and project managers looking to generate great airborne shots. Below, we round up five top-of-the-line photo-and-video drones currently on the market.
ElectronicsNBC News

New & Notable: DJI Mini SE drone, Ninja, Away and more

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. This month, New York...
Lakeville, INSouth Bend Tribune

DroneDek showcases high-tech mailbox with drone delivery demo

LAKEVILLE — Residents of Lakeville were able to get a glimpse into the possible future with drone delivery on Thursday. Indianapolis-based company DroneDek held a demonstration in which a wet burrito from Leo’s Family Restaurant was delivered by drone to the company’s high-tech mailbox at the American Legion a half a mile away.
Industryhealthcaredive.com

UPS delivers COVID-19 vaccines via temperature-controlled drone

UPS Flight Forward, the logistics company's drone subsidiary, plans to complete the first drone delivery of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the company announced in a press release Tuesday. The delivery is leaving from the hospital and going to one of...
Electronicsdronedj.com

DJI OM 5 gimbal likely to come with a built-in selfie stick

A new listing from DJI has hit the FCC database with the name DJI OM 5 – indicating that the release of Osmo Mobile 5, the latest smartphone gimbal from DJI, is imminent. FCC filings, in our experience, pop up not long before the release date of a product. And while DJI has done the smart thing by requesting that the FCC keep the external and internal photos of the device confidential until it’s ready to hit the market, eagle-eyed Internet sleuths have managed to make out a key component in the new foldable phone stabilizer: a built-in selfie stick.
Electronicsdronedj.com

DJI Mavic (Pro) 3 leak reveals specs and appearance

We’ve been hearing rumors about the DJI Mavic 3 (or DJI Pro 3) for quite some time now, as expectations for it are huge. However, now we can get a better look at what the next generation DJI Mavic will look like, thanks to specifications and even illustrations that leaked on Saturday.
San Francisco, CAdronedj.com

SF startup uses drones, tech to maximize home protection from wildfires

It’s common knowledge that fires are now a recurring and increasingly frequent calamity in many states and countries around the world – California being particularly vulnerable. Mindful of that, a San Francisco startup is attracting customers and investors alike with its drone- and tech-based service to map homes as the first step in maximizing their protection from wildfires.
Electronicsdronedj.com

DJI teases September 8 product release

Okay, then. September usually means the tech industry’s fall product launch season, and DJI plans to top our list with a possible product unveiling slated for September 8. DJI has just teased this date on its social media channels with the phrase “Hi Five.” While many are wondering if the time has finally come for Phantom 5, we have a good reason to believe that this product will not be a drone.
Technologydronedj.com

A2Z launches multitasking RDSX delivery drone

A2Z Drone Delivery has built an aircraft around its patented tethered freefall aerial delivery mechanism. The result is the RDSX commercial delivery drone, whose dual payload and elevated package drop system allow companies to increase mission efficiency while responding to consumer concerns about noise or privacy. Speeding drone delivery, enhancing...
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

DJI Mavic or Pro 3 leak reveals specs and design of next-gen drone

DJI might be retiring its Mavic name, but that doesn’t mean the line is going extinct. True, it has been three years since a “main” Mavic drone was launched, but DJI did launch a few drones in the meantime. Fans of the drone maker will probably be relieved to hear that a new product is just around the corner. And if this rather hefty leak is to be believed, the DJI Mavic 3 or DJI Pro 3 will be packing quite a punch when it comes to its specs.
ElectronicsCNET

DJI Mavic Mini Fly More drone combo is down to an all-time low of $350

Since it was released in 2019, the DJI Mavic Mini and its successors have been top choices for beginner and amateur drone enthusiasts. And now, that model -- bundled with some must-have accessories like extra batteries and propeller blades -- is now down to its lowest price to date: $350. Now, this is essentially a discontinued model, but it's $100 cheaper than the standalone version of its successor, the Mini Mavic 2, and just $50 more than the standalone version of the recently released Mini SE (see those two models compared here).

Comments / 0

Community Policy