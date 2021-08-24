Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildwood, NJ

Prediction: 5 Acts You’ll Hear A Lot More Of After Wildwood’s Barefoot Fest

By Joe Kelly
Posted by 
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The biggest country music festival ever in South Jersey has come to an end, and already we're looking to next June when Barefoot returns to the Wildwood Beach once again!. (By the way, the first Barefoot Country Music Fest was originally scheduled for June of 2020 but was canceled thanks to COVID. Then Fest was then scheduled for June of 2021 before being pushed back again. I think we can count on Barefoot staying on a June schedule from now on - which means much fewer chances of hurricanes in the area.)

catcountry1073.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wildwood, NJ
Society
Wildwood, NJ
Government
City
Wildwood, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Pardi
Person
Billy Currington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barefoot#Long Island#Covid#Jahna#Cat Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Posted by
Cat Country 107.3

Grab Your Flashlight: Here’s Your Chance to Tour the Cape May Zoo at Night

Sure, you've seen the animals at the Cape May Zoo during the day -- but have you ever seen them at night? Here's your chance. I think it's safe to say that just about everyone in South Jersey who has ever visited the Cape May Zoo knows just how awesome of a place it is. But, chances are, you have only ever seen it during the day. After all, the zoo typically closes just before sunset. Next month, that changes.
EntertainmentPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Live in the Vineyard Goes Country 2021

Just imagine—your favorite Country stars, a nice glass of wine and YOU in Napa Valley. It could happen. We want to send you to Live In The Vineyard Goes Country. We’ll fly you to California where you’ll see intimate and exclusive performances from Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Zac Brown Band, Cole Swindell, Chris Janson and others in the most beautiful vineyards Napa Valley has to offer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy