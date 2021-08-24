MARGERY TALLY OGDEN

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Margery grew up in Goliad with her mother, Merle Gentry Tally, father, James Littleton Tally, sister, Frances Claire Tally Denham, and brother, James Littleton Tally (“Bobby”). She left Goliad to attend college and later marry Charles Oatis Ogden (“Mickey”). Margery was widowed in 1973 and moved to Austin in 1975. She worked at the Texas State School for the Blind until she retired. Margery did volunteer work working with children in various ways. Margery enjoyed reading, gardening and cooking. At age 91, Margery went to live with her youngest daughter and her family in Dripping Springs. Margery passed away peacefully at the age of 101 and is survived by all of her children and grandchildren.