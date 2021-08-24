Cancel
Music

Cape Symphony Announces 2021 Opener

capecoddaily.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – The Cape Symphony is preparing to launch for its 2021-22 season. The season opener, titled “Victorious Return” will take place on Saturday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 12 at 3:00 p.m. at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center. “Victorious Return” will feature compositions from Beethoven and… .

Beethoven
