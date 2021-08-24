Cape Symphony Announces 2021 Opener

October 1, 2, and 3 at the Bradley Symphony Center. “Nathan’s music moves with bracing intensity and impeccable logic.”. Milwaukee, WI (August 24, 2021) — On Friday, October 1, 2021 at 7:30pm, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) opens their 2021-2022 season with A Grand Opening, a program that begins with the world premiere of American composer Eric Nathan’s Opening. Held at the Bradley Symphony Center, the concert also includes James B. Wilson’s Green Fuse, Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue featuring pianist and Artistic Partner Aaron Diehl, Ellington’s New World A-Comin’, and Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite led by MSO Music Director Ken-David Masur. The concert will be reprised on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 7:30pm and Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 2:30pm and prior to all three concerts will be a “Meet the Music” pre-concert talk where audience members will experience an engaging and informative discussion on the evening’s musical works.