Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nyack, NY

Nyack Sketch Log: Hudson Valley Haitian Community Sending Help to Island Home

By Bill Batson
nyacknewsandviews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays after the August 14 earthquake devastated their island homeland, I sat with Rev. Dr. Jacqueline Joseph and two of her sons, Pastor Amos Joseph and Dordy in the sanctuary of the Church of God on Burd St. in Nyack. They described how a church and school that the family had built, and a hospital under construction in the southern mountains of Fleurant, Haiti had been reduced to rubble.

nyacknewsandviews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffern, NY
City
New City, NY
State
Florida State
County
Rockland County, NY
Rockland County, NY
Society
City
Nyack, NY
City
Florida, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Spring Valley, NY
Spring Valley, NY
Society
City
Philadelphia, NY
City
Ramapo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyack Sketch#The Church Of God#Medical Supplies#N Main Street New City#The Haitian Community#Ymca#Haitians#Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy