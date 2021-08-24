Nyack Sketch Log: Hudson Valley Haitian Community Sending Help to Island Home
Days after the August 14 earthquake devastated their island homeland, I sat with Rev. Dr. Jacqueline Joseph and two of her sons, Pastor Amos Joseph and Dordy in the sanctuary of the Church of God on Burd St. in Nyack. They described how a church and school that the family had built, and a hospital under construction in the southern mountains of Fleurant, Haiti had been reduced to rubble.nyacknewsandviews.com
