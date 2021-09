SALISBURY, Md. – Now that the Wicomico County Fair has returned, businesses are also getting a chance to showcase what they’ve been working on, “Probably what we’re most excited about the past year, it was really hard for everyone especially small businesses,” says Zach Evans, Chairmen of the Wicomico County Fair. He adds, “Part of what we aim to do is ride free entry and free parking because we don’t want to tax people to come and enjoy the afternoon. We rather them spend those dollars on supporting local businesses and vendors.”