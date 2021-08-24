Pokémon GO Adds Sword And Shield-Inspired Gym Outfits

With the start of the latest Pokémon GO event comes the new Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield Research story. This new set of Timed Research tasks will offer players some great themed rewards, including encounters with some of the new Galar region Pokémon that were just added to the game. But to get all of the rewards you need to know how to complete all of the tasks. We’re here to help with that, with this guide breaking down all of the Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield rewards and the tasks that go with them.