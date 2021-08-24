Cancel
Technology

Pokémon GO Adds Sword And Shield-Inspired Gym Outfits

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of its recent Galar celebrations, Pokémon GO has added a selection of new in-game outfits based on designs seen in Pokémon Sword and Shield on Switch. Three different outfit sets can be found in total, with male and female variants available for each. There's a Dark-type outfit, a Dragon-type outfit, and a replica of the Challenger's uniform that players wear in Sword and Shield. That latter design is available completely free of charge, so it can't hurt to head on over to Pokémon GO's shop and pick it up if you're interested.

