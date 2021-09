Garrett Edward Dlin, 30, of Matawan, passed away June 29, 2021. Garrett was born in Plainfield and raised and lived in Leonardo most of his life before moving to Matawan three years ago. He was a union timberman and dock builder with Local 1556 in New York City. He also owned and operated Dlin Precision Mobile Detailing and worked on bikes in his spare time. Garry belonged to the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club, Asbury Park Chapter.