Jack's Hookah Lounge offers upscale, laid-back vibe with more than 30 flavors
MACHESNEY PARK — Jack’s Hookah and Cigar Lounge isn’t new to the community, but its patrons might notice some big changes. Business partners and friends Clydale Hilson and Maurice Jermon took over management in April. They said they are creating a “laid-back, chill” atmosphere for customers. To keep people interested, they host weekly themed events and offer more than 30 different hookah flavors. White gummy bear and “sex on the beach” are some of the popular ones.www.rrstar.com
