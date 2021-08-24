Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Jack's Hookah Lounge offers upscale, laid-back vibe with more than 30 flavors

Rockford Register-Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACHESNEY PARK — Jack’s Hookah and Cigar Lounge isn’t new to the community, but its patrons might notice some big changes. Business partners and friends Clydale Hilson and Maurice Jermon took over management in April. They said they are creating a “laid-back, chill” atmosphere for customers. To keep people interested, they host weekly themed events and offer more than 30 different hookah flavors. White gummy bear and “sex on the beach” are some of the popular ones.

www.rrstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Frazier
Person
Jack White
Person
Muhammad Ali
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hookah Lounge#Cigar#Customer Relations#Food Drink#Noon Ztv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Strange Thing Guy Fieri Does To Every DDD Restaurant He Visits

You don't have to be a resident of Flavortown to know who Guy Fieri is. The spikey-haired restauranteur has been a staple on the Food Network since he won "Next Food Network Star" in 2006, and a year later his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" premiered (via Guy Fieri's website). The program colloquially known as DDD has put the spotlight on more than 1,275 restaurants around the world that serve up all kinds of food from classic diner fare to unique, international cuisine (via Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Locations).
RestaurantsEater

Old Montreal’s Newest Wine Bar Can’t Uncork Its Bottles Just Yet

A crisp new wine bar has descended on Old Montreal — only thing is libations still aren’t allowed on the table. Buvette Pastek quietly opened a couple weeks ago, serving breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch, but is still waiting on its liquor permit to debut its dinner service in the low-key, wine-flowing manner co-owner Thomas Vernis has previously described.
Restaurantsheraldcourier.com

New coffee shop-bakery proves popular with Marion customers

Are you a coffee drinker partial to the gourmet? Do you scour the internet for coffee shops in towns you plan to visit? Many do, and now they are finding a new coffee shop in downtown Marion. Broad Street Coffee & Treats opened earlier this month to great fanfare from...
RestaurantsPosted by
Variety

Greenblatt’s Deli, Hollywood Institution Frequented by Stars, Closes Its Doors

Greenblatt’s Deli-Restaurant and Fine Wine Shop, which served up chicken matzo ball soup and sold fine wines on Sunset Boulevard for 95 years, closed its doors Wednesday. The sudden closure came as a surprise to generations of diners who loved the institution’s hearty food, long hours and proximity to the Laugh Factory. The deli was opened by Herman Greenblatt in 1926 and purchased by the Kavin family, which still owns it, in the 1940s. Its customers included Groucho Marx, Marilyn Monroe, Janis Joplin, Kirk Douglas, Marlon Brando and F. Scott Fitzgerald, who was said to have spent his last dollar on...
Restaurantspncguam.com

Mosey on down to the Westin’s new Texas Style BBQ Buffet!

Saddle up and mosey on down to the Westin’s new Texas Style BBQ Buffet every Friday!. Taste restaurant, which is in the Westin Resort hotel on Guam, launched their Texas-Style BBQ buffet on Friday. PNC caught up to try out their dishes, ranging from Texas-style brisket, baked fish, beans, Mexican...
Milledgeville, GAUnion-Recorder

Milly Smoke offers wide selection for hookah enthusiasts

Why did Milly Smoke Hookah Lounge open its doors in February 2021? Cierra Hightower said the business opened partly because she and Jamichael Williams, the owners, saw there was a need for it. “We were just looking for something that Milledgeville needed,” she explained, noting that prior to Milly Smoke’s...
Restaurantsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Wine list at Boone’s Restaurant in Buckhead among best in the world

While a golf course restaurant may not come to mind when you think of the best wine lists in the world, American lifestyle magazine “Wine Spectator” recently named Boone’s Restaurant at Bobby Jones Golf Course in Buckhead as a recipient of an Award of Excellence for its outstanding wine list and as a top destination for wine lovers around the world.
RestaurantsEater

Reservations Open for Chef Brady Williams’s Highly Anticipated White Center Restaurant

One of the year’s most anticipated new restaurant openings is starting to take shape. Former Canlis chef Brady Williams revealed some new details to Seattle Met about his forthcoming White Center spot, Tomo, announcing plans to open September 9. In addition, Tomo’s website has gone live with some sample menus, interactive food collages, and (perhaps most importantly) a link to an active reservation page via Tock.
RestaurantsEater

A Beloved Jamaican Food Truck Finds a Permanent New Home

A popular food truck known for its jerk sandwiches, fish fritters, rum-soaked plantains, and other West Indian dishes has officially landed a permanent spot in Acres Homes. Over the past few years, Jamaica Pon Di Road has gained a loyal following by crisscrossing Houston, serving up Caribbean food from Conroe to Katy. Now, the restaurant, helmed by Jamaica native Gareth Powell, has a landed a brick-and-mortar at 2213 S. Victory Drive. The restaurant opened in early August.
RestaurantsRichmondBizSense

New wine bar pouring into former Red Door space on Grace Street

When William Wright opened Bistro 27 at 27 W. Broad St. in 2005, dining options in that section of downtown were limited. “It was Ted (Santarella, the late founder of Tarrant’s Cafe), us, Comfort, and where Bar Solita is now — Popkin Tavern,” Wright said of his then-contemporaries in Monroe Ward. He said he and his staff would often walk down the block to grab drinks at Popkin at the end of the night.
RestaurantsEater

Eat a Cuban Sandwich at a Chez Henri Reunion

Welcome back to AM Intel, a round-up of mini news bites to kick off the day. Have you been missing Chez Henri and its Cuban sandwiches? The French-meets-Cuban Cambridge restaurant closed back in 2013, although perhaps you’ve seen owner Paul O’Connell popping up around town now and then to serve those sandwiches again. On August 12 (sold out) and 19 (tickets still available), O’Connell will reunite with opening bartender Joe McGuirk for sandwiches, rum cocktails, and jazz at Somerville event space Warehouse XI in Union Square; it’s a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the restaurant’s opening. Brooklyn-based saxophonist Noah Preminger will perform. Attendees must purchase a ticket ahead of time; $60 includes a Cuban sandwich (pork or vegetarian) and two drinks, with additional items available for purchase at the event.
RestaurantsEater

Voodoo Doughnut Will Open in Vancouver Amid Pickets at Its Original Location

Voodoo Doughnut Will Open a Shop Near the Vancouver Mall. Voodoo Doughnut is planning to open its first Washington State location in November, its 12th location. Voodoo Doughnut, which has accrued flocks of tourists at its Old Town location since 2003, went on a large-scale expansion push when CEO Chris Schultz joined the company four years ago; Schultz told the Columbian that he’s been eyeing a Vancouver location since his arrival. The company is chipping away at the opening while the company’s union, which it does not recognize, has been consistently protesting working conditions at the original Old Town location. Voodoo Doughnut’s Vancouver location will take over a former Chase Bank branch at 8203 NE Vancouver Mall Drive. [C]

Comments / 0

Community Policy