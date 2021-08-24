Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pastor Who Suffered Through COVID-19 Regrets Not Getting Vaccinated

capradio.org
 9 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Debbie Elliott talks to Texas Pastor Danny Reeves, who is urging non-vaccinated people to get the shot after he almost died in the hospital from COVID-19. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. We have the story next of Danny Reeves. He is a...

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Steve Inskeep
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Covid 19#Dallas#Npr#Covid#Baylor Medical Center#Pfizer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Texas Pastor Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Refusing Vaccine

Some Texans have been eager to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, others have refused because the virus has a reasonably low mortality rate. Sadly, many people underestimate the necessity of getting vaccinated - especially if they have underlying health conditions. That's why I want to highlight the story of a Texas pastor who refused to get the vaccine and then ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU).
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religiondonaldsonvillechief.com

By His Grace: Is the End Times upon us?

To answer the question, you first must believe what has been written and spoken of by the Prophets. Where scripture is concerned, a lack of belief produces absence of knowledge. And here is where deception can distort facts. “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for...
PharmaceuticalsMyStateline.com

Should I feel empathy for vaccine refusers who get COVID-19?

(KXAN) — As millions of vaccinated Americans look forward to slivers of normalcy in everyday life, the goalpost of care-free gatherings with family and friends has shifted away again — as a national surge in delta cases overruns communities and devastates hospitals. For some, resentment has been the result: the...
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Community remembers Orlando pastor who died from COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds of mourners gathered at Orlando’s Majestic Life Church to celebrate the life of Dr. Sheila Spencer, an Orlando pastor who died after a battle with COVID-19. "She was motivated to teach, preach, share, empower. She knew her assignment was to take this gospel to the nation," said a fellow pastor from the altar.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Why Prayer Must Be a Priority

A young man who had a very chaotic childhood spent a great deal of his time living with his grandparents, because his mother didn’t really have much time for him. As he got older, he made some bad decisions and found himself in a lifestyle of drug use. But he hung out with a group of guys who happened to walk past the home of a pastor and his wife every day.
San Angelo, TXwearebreakingnews.com

Anti-mask Leader Sick With COVID, Uses Contraindicated Medicine And Dies

Caleb Wallace, the anti-mask leader who led protests against the use of masks and confinement measures in the United States, died of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 28, after being hospitalized for almost a month. © (Caleb Wallace) Caleb Wallace passed away at age 30, refused a COVID-19 test after beginning...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
ReligionBelief.Net

6 Lies About the Christian Church

Even strong believers don’t have all the answers about Christ and the church. Many of us were taught certain lies in the church or by church culture. Buying into these falsehoods can separate us from God and lose sight of what church is all about. Holding onto these lies can be more detrimental than we realize. Here are six lies about the Christian church.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

3 pastors leave Bethlehem Baptist Church, one citing 'toxic culture'

Three pastors have abruptly resigned this summer from Bethlehem Baptist Church of Minneapolis, signaling "a painful and confusing moment" at a megachurch that gained national prominence under longtime pastor John Piper. The pastors cited several reasons for resigning, including how the church's leadership council has handled race and diversity issues,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy