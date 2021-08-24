Cancel
Bialik Will Guest Host 'Jeopardy!' As Search Resumes For Trebek Replacement

 9 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Mayim Bialik is filling in as the weeknight host after Mike Richards stepped down last week as the successor to Alex Trebek. She was chosen to host Jeopardy! prime-time series and spin-offs. Transcript. (SOUNDBITE OF "JEOPARDY!" THEME) LEILA FADEL, HOST:. There's a...

