As Rep. Jason Crow continues to champion the cause in Congress, local organizations are readying to receive people arriving under the Special Immigrant Visa program. Representative Jason Crow remembers spending long hours in safe houses with Afghan interpreters talking about each other’s families. He remembers the taste of the tea they always shared with him. He remembers the games of chess they played, which he almost always lost. But most importantly, the former Army Ranger remembers that without the help of those allies, he wouldn’t have made it out of Afghanistan alive.