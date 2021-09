Several Republican congressmen accused Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of refusing to read the names of the servicemembers killed in Afghanistan during the ISIS-k attack last week. This is the same Pelosi who wore Kente cloth and kneeled for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in the Capitol Visitor Center to honor George Floyd, a criminal who resisted arrest and died in police custody. Pelosi’s action — or lack thereof, as this case may be — should be rebuked and condemned.