Commentary: John A. Tures and Chase Davis - Vaccinations not necessarily Red State, Blue State issue
Is there political bias in vaccination rates? Our study goes one step beyond any other analysis. We found that Red States led in vaccination rates and Blue States were behind while Trump was president. But now that Biden is president, those states that supported Democrats in the election went from laggers to leaders in vaccination rates, while those preferring Trump are among those dragging their heels.www.ncadvertiser.com
