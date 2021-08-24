I have heard it all my life. “That's what family is for.” And I heard it again today. All of our children are headed to Atlanta to visit their only cousins. My brother's son has been training in Bermuda to go to the Olympics. He has dual citizenship because my sister-in-law is from Bermuda and they lived there for a time. He was going to Tokyo to throw the javelin, but he suffered an injury and was unable to compete. His sister has been a JET, Japanese English Teacher, in Japan for several years, and right before the pandemic, she moved in with her brother in Bermuda. But both of them have returned to the States for a short visit. So, the cousins have planned a rendezvous in Atlanta. My son and his wife will fly in from NYC and our other two will drive in tomorrow. They needed a place to meet up so they called my aunt, within the last few days, and asked to meet at her house. Our son and his daughter will be spending a couple of nights at her house, and he just asked today. So, he and his little one, his sister, his brother with his wife, his girl cousin and his boy cousin with the girlfriend, who no one has met, will be meeting up at my aunt's house. When I called her to thank her for allowing this invasion, she said that it would be a COVID safe visit with masks and distancing for her and her husband. She also said that she told one of our sons that she didn't want to hear from him just when he needed a place to stay. But then she added, “Of course I would let them come, that's what family is for.”