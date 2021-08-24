Sir Paul McCartney to share previously unseen lyrics to unrecorded Beatles song in new book

There was an old Saturday Night Live skit called “The Chris Farley Show” where the famously flappable funnyman tries to interview celebrities but ends up just fawning over them. The final installment featured Paul McCartney and followed a familiar pattern. “You remember when you were with the Beatles?,” the comedian nervously asks the musician, “That was awesome.” “Yeah it was,” McCartney amicably replies. In many ways the new Hulu series McCartney 3, 2, 1 is a more serious version of that 28-year-old skit, with guru-adjacent super-producer Rick Rubin standing in for Farley. The questions are more intelligent, but the sense of wonder is the same. This goes for McCartney as well. Despite decades of success, recognition and honors, he remains in awe of his old band’s good fortune and artistic achievements. “Do you believe in magic?,” he asks rhetorically. “Well, I have to.”
