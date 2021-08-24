Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Sir Paul McCartney to share previously unseen lyrics to unrecorded Beatles song in new book

femalefirst.co.uk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Paul McCartney is set to unveil the lyrics to an unrecorded track by The Beatles in his upcoming lyrics book. Sir Paul McCartney is set to share never-before-seen lyrics to an unrecorded Beatles song, 'Tell Me Who He Is', in his upcoming lyrics book. The 79-year-old music legend has...

www.femalefirst.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#My Songs#Beatles Song#The British Library#Wings#Run#The House Country Dreamer#Irish#Deliverance House Of Wax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Related
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

How the Beatles Created Their Biggest Hit, ‘Hey Jude’

In all likelihood, the Beatles didn't set out to challenge radio programmers' time constraints when they released the seven-minute-plus "Hey Jude" on Aug. 26, 1968. They were, as was always the case, simply following their muse. In this instance, it was Paul McCartney writing a song for John Lennon's five-year-old...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Dear Prudence’: The Story Behind The Beatles’ Song

Over the end of the Esher demo of “Dear Prudence,” John Lennon can be heard explaining the origin of the song: “No one was to know that sooner or later she was to go completely berserk under the care of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. All the people around her were very worried about the girl because she was going insane. So we sang to her.” The girl in question was Prudence Farrow, the 19-year-old sister of American actress Mia Farrow. During the stay, Prudence had locked herself away in her hut at the ashram in Rishikesh, India, where she and her sister were studying Transcendental Meditation alongside The Beatles, Donovan, The Beach Boys’ Mike Love, and others. She was meditating far longer than anybody else, and the others were beginning to worry about her state of mind.
MusicTelegraph

McCartney 3,2,1, review: a must-watch for all fans of The Beatles

Do we take The Beatles, and Paul McCartney, for granted? McCartney has never been an ivory tower-dwelling, mysterious sort of celebrity – a few years ago he casually mentioned on Radio 4’s Today programme that he still did his shopping in B&Q – and he continues to tour and make records and find time to revisit his childhood haunts for a TV special with James Corden. For a superstar, he’s pretty accessible, meaning a new interview isn’t necessarily headline news.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Go Behind the Scenes With Paul McCartney and Beck on 'Find My Way' Deepfake Video

Paul McCartney has revealed behind the scenes footage of his deepfake “Find My Way” music video with Beck. The clip opens with McCartney chatting with director Andrew Donoho about the deepfake technology. “That will be a trip!” the legend says. Later, actor Jordan Johnson speaks to the camera: “I’m playing young Paul McCartney,” he says. “His face will be on my face, and I do a lot of dancing.” The video closes with Macca playing “Lady Madonna” on the piano, while masked witnesses hover in a corner, starstruck.
Entertainmenteverettpost.com

Paul McCartney says the Beatles “keep going” because there are still “little things” to discover

Paul McCartney‘s new Hulu docuseries McCartney 3, 2, 1 is the latest installment of what’s shaping up to be a huge year for Beatles and Beatles-adjacent material. That includes the pending release of Peter Jackson‘s Get Back, to the just-released 50th anniversary edition of George Harrison‘s All Things Must Pass, to McCartney’s own album, McCartney III Reimagined. But McCartney thinks there will always be a demand for Beatles material, because there’s always going to be someone out there who’s yet to discover them.
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

'You Keep Discovering Another Little Thing': Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin on Finding New Joy in Old Songs

The world knows so many different Paul McCartneys: the charming young moptop, the Sixties avant-garde innovator, the bearded family man, the rock & roll legend. But the stunning new Hulu docuseries McCartney 3, 2, 1 presents Paul like we’ve never seen him before: the proud music geek. It’s just Macca in deep conversation with fellow legend Rick Rubin, as they listen close to the Beatles’ music, sharing memories and focusing on the sonic details. 3, 2, 1 has struck a nerve with fans, because there’s never been a music doc quite like it. “Each song’s got a story of how you wrote it,” McCartney tells Rolling Stone. “And luckily, I can remember a lot of the circumstances.”
Musiccaliforniarocker.com

Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin Draw Out Rare Beatles Tales with ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’

Well, what else could be said, written or filmed about The Beatles?. The band has been deconstructed, reconstructed in documentaries probably more than any other band in history. Yet, here I am watching McCartney 3,2,1 with Paul and American record producer Rick Rubin. It’s an interesting combo of McCartney and Rubin, considering Rubin helped popularize hip hop music.
MusicShowbiz411

Tempting as Ever: Squeeze, the 80s Beatles, Bring Magical Pop Songs to Life in New Tour

First of all, it’s unfair to call Squeeze the 80s Beatles, but I got your attention. From the mid 70s for at least twenty or more years, Brits Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook turned out classic pop albums that recalled the best writing and singing of Lennon and McCartney but surely with their own twists. They were not and are not a cult group by any means. They had hits galore, too. They led the British New Wave and had plenty of presence on MTV.
Books & Literaturemymodernmet.com

Never-Before-Seen Photos of David Bowie Appear in New Book

There are some creative relationships that stand the test of time. And certainly, the bond between Japanese photographer Masayoshi Sukita and rock star David Bowie was one that has endured. Their collaboration, which spanned over 40 years, produced incredible photographs that document Bowie's entire career. Now, these photos—some previously unseen—have been published in Sukita: Eternity.
MusicDecider

‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’ Is Musical Master Class and Every Beatles Nerd’s Wet Dream

There was an old Saturday Night Live skit called “The Chris Farley Show” where the famously flappable funnyman tries to interview celebrities but ends up just fawning over them. The final installment featured Paul McCartney and followed a familiar pattern. “You remember when you were with the Beatles?,” the comedian nervously asks the musician, “That was awesome.” “Yeah it was,” McCartney amicably replies. In many ways the new Hulu series McCartney 3, 2, 1 is a more serious version of that 28-year-old skit, with guru-adjacent super-producer Rick Rubin standing in for Farley. The questions are more intelligent, but the sense of wonder is the same. This goes for McCartney as well. Despite decades of success, recognition and honors, he remains in awe of his old band’s good fortune and artistic achievements. “Do you believe in magic?,” he asks rhetorically. “Well, I have to.”
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Paul & Linda McCartney’s ‘Ram’ @50: Macca Magic or Puerile Pop?

Ram, on the other hand, was an attempt to flex his musical muscle through the use of ornate arrangements and a group of hired hands, plucked mostly from the New York studio scene, where the sessions were based. While the album was mostly packed with catchy melodies in true Macca tradition, it was widely derided as being too cloy, too cutesy and wholly inundated with puerile pop and pretension. The fact that Linda McCartney was given equal billing didn’t help matters either; possessing questionable musical ability, her role was confined to that of a backing vocalist. Yet even that limited exposure didn’t deter the criticism. Instead, it simply amplified the antagonism by underscoring the self-conscious over-indulgence that pervaded the effort overall.
Musicclassicfm.com

When Paul McCartney asked an English trumpeter to play a painfully high piccolo trumpet solo for ‘Penny Lane’

Paul McCartney was watching TV, saw a trumpeter playing a Bach Brandenburg Concerto on screen, and next minute invited him to play on one of the Beatles’ biggest hits. Picture this. Paul McCartney, watching TV in a most ordinary scene, and happening across footage of the English orchestral trumpeter David Mason performing a Bach Brandenburg Concerto. So inspired, he becomes, that he knows he just must invite him to play on a new Beatles song he’s percolating on.
MusicPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

When Paul McCartney Fell Short on ‘Press to Play’

In the mid-'80s Paul McCartney was eager to redeem himself as an artist after the significant flop of his 1984 soundtrack album Give My Regards to Broad Street. With a newly built studio and plenty of technological tools at his disposal, McCartney aimed to use synthesized sounds in a way that was more comprehensive than they were employed on his previous records, like McCartney II. He enlisted the assistance of producer Hugh Padgham - who had recently worked with Genesis, XTC and the Police - to help him achieve a more polished, contemporary sound.
Musicwvli927.com

Flashback: Paul McCartney & Wings’ ‘Live And Let Die’ Peaks On The Charts

It was 48 years ago this week (August 18th to August 25th, 1973) that Paul McCartney & Wings' theme to the James Bond movie Live And Let Die peaked at Number Two on the charts. The song, which followed the recent Number One success of the band's “My Love,” was kept from the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 first by Diana Ross' “Touch Me In The Morning,” and then by the Stories' “Brother Louie.” “Live And Let Die” went on to top both the rival Cash Box and Record World singles charts.
MusicThe Independent

Sir Paul Mccartney pays tribute to The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

Sir Paul McCartney has posted a video on Twitter reacting to the death of The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts. The Beatles frontman sent his condolences to the late musician’s family and describes Watts as a “fantastic drummer, steady as a rock”. Watts, who joined the band in 1963, “passed...
MusicNME

Queen’s Roger Taylor shares new song ‘We’re All Just Trying To Get By’ featuring KT Tunstall

Roger Taylor has released the first single from his forthcoming new solo album, ‘Outsider’ – listen to ‘We’re All Just Trying To Get By’ below. The song, which features KT Tunstall, is the first taste of Taylor’s first new album in eight years. ‘We’re All Just Trying To Get By’ was written during “the dark depths of lockdown” but looks at the positives of being human and our need to survive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy