Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, St. Charles by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central St. Charles, east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 515 AM CDT At 426 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Larose, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Larose, Cut Off, Lockport, Mathews, Montegut and Raceland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

