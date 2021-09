If you’re a sports bettor planning a trip to the USA, you’d better familiarize yourself with the various gambling laws in the country before you get there. New Jersey has a lot to offer tourists and regularly attracts more than 100 million visitors each year. It appears that everyone wants to know why Abraham Browning of Camden referred to it as the Garden State. The former Attorney General of the state gave it this nickname because of its plentifulness that was like a barrel tapped at both ends. New Jersey certainly has a lot to offer, with abundant sports betting being one of its major draws.