Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street hits new high

By JOE McDONALD
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUfLs_0bb4bAlP00
China Financial Markets Motorists and people walk underneath an electronic board showing Hang Seng, bottom, and Nikkei Indexes at the Pudong Financial District in Shanghai, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street hit a new high as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve gathering for an update on U.S. stimulus. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) (Andy Wong)

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street hit a new high as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve gathering for an update on U.S. stimulus.

Shanghai advanced while Hong Kong declined. Tokyo was unchanged.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.2% after a quiet day in the market.

Investors are betting on an “absence of aggressive taper signals” when Fed officials speak Friday at their annual Jackson Hole meeting, said Mizuho Bank's Venkateswaran Lavanya in a report.

Some Fed officials say the U.S. central bank needs to start winding down bond purchases and other stimulus due to stronger hiring and higher inflation. Others want to wait for stronger economic data that show a recovery is established.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2% to 3,512.77 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.4% to 25,615.67. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo was unchanged at 27,733.11.

The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.2% to 3,134.24 and the S&P 500 in Sydney advanced 0.3% to 7,521.60. New Zealand, Bangkok and Indonesia rose while Singapore retreated.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 advanced to 4,486.23 for its second record high in two weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1% to 35,366.26. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.5% to a record 15,019.80.

Banks and a mix of retailers, travel companies and restaurant chains accounted for much of the upward move. Those gains offset a slide in health care companies, household goods makers and technology stocks.

Investors bid up shares in homebuilders after the government reported that sales of new U.S. homes rose modestly last month.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 48 cents to $67.06 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.90 on Tuesday to $67.54. Brent crude, used as the price basis for international oils, shed 47 cents to $70.58. It rose $2.30 the previous session to $71.05.

The dollar advanced to 109.79 yen from Tuesday's 109.70 yen. The euro declined to $1.1738 from $1.1755.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
51K+
Followers
65K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Wall Street#Asian Stocks#Ap#Mizuho Bank#The Hang Seng#Nasdaq#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
New Zealand
Related
Stocksnewsitem.com

Wall Street stocks edge higher in a muted start to September

Stocks edged higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors continue monitoring the latest economic data for a better sense of the economic recovery’s path forward. The S&P 500 index rose 0.3% as of 1:55 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 12 points, or less...
StocksPosted by
KRMG

Asian stocks follow Wall St higher amid virus uncertainty

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday as investors weighed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus's delta variant and Wall Street ended August with a gain for the seventh straight month. Shanghai and Hong Kong retreated while Tokyo and South Korea advanced. Wall Street's...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. ends lower after strong August performance

On Tuesday, all three key indices of Wall St. had closed out the session in a negative territory, though benchmark S&P 500, which had reported four record closing highs in past five sessions prior to Tuesday, alongside tech-heavy Nasdaq remained at a spitting distance to their record peaks reached yesterday, as investors were awaiting US pay-rolls data scheduled to be released later this week.
StocksDailyFx

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Retreat Slightly to Round Out a Strong August

Nasdaq 100 loses finishes down 6 points as tech stocks take a breather. Month-end rebalancing sees Dow Jones, S&P 500 lose roughly 0.10%. Equities post seventh straight month of gains, longest run since January 2018. US equity indices retreated slightly on Tuesday to round out August, with the S&P 500...
Stocksinvesting.com

Wall Street Hits Fresh Records Lifted By Powell

Both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ climbed to fresh records on Monday, perhaps due to the dovish remarks by Fed Chief Powell in his Jackson Hole speech on Friday. That said, in our view, market participants are likely to get more careful as we get closer to Friday’s US jobs data for August. As for today, the main item on the economic agenda may be Eurozone’s CPIs for August, but with an ECB pledged to stay accommodative for long, we don’t expect an acceleration to prove a game changer for the euro.
Stockswmleader.com

Asian Stocks Fall as Delta Saps China: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks fell Tuesday as weaker economic activity in China and the latest escalation in Beijing’s crackdown on private industries overshadowed another record close on Wall Street. Equities slipped in China, where data signaled that an outbreak of the delta virus variant led to a service-sector contraction for...
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Sensex above 57,100 amid mixed trading in Asia, tech stocks help Wall Street

India’s Sensex hit a fresh record high at 57,100, while Nifty neared historic levels of 17,000, despite mixed global cues, as IT and pharma stocks surged. Chinese and Hong Kong stocks were weaker on Tuesday as Beijing’s crackdown on private industries continued, while Japan’s Nikkei managed some recovery in the later hours. On Wall Street, Dow Jones declined but S&P 500 and Nasdaq moved to fresh record highs on Monday, led by technology stocks as investors responded positively to the Federal Reserve’s dovish comments on tapering in monetary stimulus and what that might mean for the economic recovery. The Nasdaq...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Wall Street gains as dovish Fed eases taper fears

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Aug 30): The S&P 500 and Nasdaq moved to fresh record highs on Monday, led by technology stocks, as investors responded positively to the Federal Reserve's dovish comments on tapering in monetary stimulus and what that might mean for the economic recovery. Apple Inc jumped 3.1% to an...
StocksArkansas Online

S&P 500, Nasdaq notch records as the Dow slips

Gains for several major technology stocks helped push the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite Monday to more record highs on Wall Street, even as weakness elsewhere in the market sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average and small-company stocks lower. The S&P 500 added 19.42 points, or 0.4%, to close...
Stocksdailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Has Huge Move Higher

The NASDAQ 100 rallied significantly on Monday to break above the 15,600 level. At this point, the market is likely to find buyers on dips, so I think that is essentially what you are waiting on: small pullbacks that you can take advantage of value. This is a market that also has a massive uptrend line underneath, and then has the 15,000 level offering support underneath there. After that, you also have the 50-day EMA reaching towards that same level, so we should continue to see plenty of buyers.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Dirt Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

Look for deeply discounted stocks whose growth story remains intact. It's always a good time to invest in great businesses. The stock market is taking a breather after its barn-burner performance over the last 17 months. Having effectively doubled in value since the low point it hit in March 2020, the S&P 500 has routinely set new record highs over this period.
Stocksstlouisnews.net

Profit-takers take money off table on Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday ahead of Friday's yearly Federal Reserve symposium which will star Chairman Jerome Powell. "Sentiment is positive but vulnerable to shifts ahead of the Jackson Hole conference which features Fed Chair Powell on Friday," Rob Carnell, ING head of Asia research said in a note, according to the Reuters Thomson news agency.
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Up, Boosted by Commodity Rally, Record Finish in U.S.

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were up on Wednesday morning, starting the session strong thanks to a commodities rally and after U.S. counterparts recorded a strong end to the previous session. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.36% by 9:45 PM ET (1:44 AM GMT). South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.23%,...
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.03%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.03%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were JFE...
StocksPosted by
UPI News

U.S. markets rise slightly as GameStop leads 'meme stock' rally

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- U.S. markets rose slightly on Tuesday while shares of GameStop surged amid a resurgence of so-called "meme stocks." The S&P 500 rose 0.15% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.52% as both indexes hit record highs for the second consecutive day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day up 32.19 points, or 0.091%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy