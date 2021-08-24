Return of the Dreaded Economic ‘I’ Word: Inflation
Joseph Sullivan writes at National Review Online about troubling developments involving inflation. Inflation has returned. The question is for how long. Some see the rise in consumer prices as — to use a popular word — “transitory” blips poised to pass as pandemic-related quirks in the economy fade. Others perceive inflation as more likely to persist. Only time will tell who is correct. For now, though, history should give prophets of inflation’s ephemerality more pause than prophets of its persistence.lockerroom.johnlocke.org
Comments / 0