Rowan County, NC

New Carolina Journal Online Features

By Mitch Kokai
 9 days ago
Andrew Dunn reports for Carolina Journal Online on one Rowan County community’s fight against a large-scale solar farm. A new CJ Opinion highlights Republican N.C. Supreme Court justices’ concerns about a “success tax” government has levied against a grocery store chain.

Raleigh, NC
ABOUT

The LockerRoom is a statewide issues blog published by the John Locke Foundation. It covers all things North Carolina and keeps readers up-to-date on the stories other outlets miss.

 https://lockerroom.johnlocke.org/
Roanoke Rapids, NCPosted by
@JohnLocke

The NC Threat-Free Index and Immunity Update for the Week Ending August 30

Image source: Screenshot from Facebook of kids enjoying themselves recently at Fairwood Lanes Bowling Center in Roanoke Rapids. The owners of Fairwood Lanes were among the many, many business owners victimized by Gov. Roy Cooper’s arbitrary shutdown orders. Bowling alleys sued and won the right to reopen on July 7, 2020, but a week later the N.C. Supreme Court backed the governor’s desire to keep them closed. Not till September 4, 2020, did Cooper allow bowling alleys to do any business at all, and barely that, at 30% capacity. It wasn’t until February 26, 2021, that Cooper allowed them open at 50% capacity; they were allowed 75% capacity starting March 26, 2021; and they were finally allowed to behave as normal businesses again on May 14, 2021. What is not and must never be normal is people in a state such as North Carolina with such a strongly, clearly worded Article II, Section 1 in their State Constitution — “The legislative power of the State shall be vested in the General Assembly, which shall consist of a Senate and a House of Representatives” — tossing about such a phrase as “the governor allowed” businesses to conduct business as usual.
Conover, NCfocusnewspaper.com

Carolina Caring Offers Free Online Support Group In Sept.

Conover, NC – The coronavirus pandemic has contributed to an unprecedented level of loss. Grief happens as a response to loss, whether that’s the loss of a loved one, a job or loss of connection. It can also happen when we experience changes to routine and ways of life that disrupt our comfort and feelings of stability.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
@JohnLocke

Pandemic Spawns Multiple ‘Temporary’ Programs

Peter Jacobsen and Brad Polumbo write at National Review Online about a growing web of “temporary” government programs tied to COVID-19. Nobel Prize–winning economist Milton Friedman famously quipped that “nothing is so permanent as a temporary government program.” If only he’d lived to see this pandemic prove his words so prescient.
EducationPosted by
@JohnLocke

Student Proficiency Changes by Subgroup, 2019 and 2021

Here is my preliminary analysis of state test score changes by subgroup. Females and American Indian or Alaska Native students had some of the largest proficiency drops among the reported subgroups. Asian students fared best. NC-SEA State ALL ALL ALL Female – American Indian or Alaska Native 47.9 29.2 -18.7.
Florida StateEverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: New CDC Data Confirms Vaccine Protection, Demand for Unproven Deworming Drug Surges, Education Dept. Opens Probe Into State Mask Mandate Bans, Florida Keeps Funds From Schools With Mask Rules

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 6:32 p.m. on August 31, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 217,526,427 (up from 216,915,029 Monday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,515,940 (up from 4,507,354 Monday) Total...

