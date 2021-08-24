High cholesterol fuels cancer by fostering resistance to a form of cell death

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Bispecific T cell engagers (BiTE) and other forms of T cell engager therapies represent a promising off-the-shelf treatment for many types of cancer. However, it is unclear why some types of tumors are particularly resistant to BiTE treatment. To address this, Belmontes et al. evaluated pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and immune correlates of responsiveness to BiTE treatment. The authors found that, in multiple mouse tumor models, pretreatment T cell density in tumors associated with BiTE efficacy. Further, in T cell–cold tumors, which lack abundant T cells, coadministration of immune checkpoint blockade antibodies or a 4-1BB agonist overcame resistance to BiTE treatment. Together, these findings identify combination therapeutic strategies for BiTE and other T cell engagers.