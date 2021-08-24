International Overdose Awareness Day to be observed in Scituate

For every statistic of overdose deaths there was a life, and there were people who loved, and still love, the person who held that life, even though they are gone. Each year on Aug. 31, International Overdose Awareness Day aims to raise awareness of overdoses and reduce the stigma of drug-related death. On this day, the loss and grief felt by families and loved ones of those who have died, or who have suffered a permanent injury as a result of drug overdose is acknowledged around the world.