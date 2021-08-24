Cancel
Nickel Digital Sees Growing Institutional Demand in UK for Crypto

By Jamie Crawley
CoinDesk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch by Nickel Digital, a digital asset hedge fund manager founded by former Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan investment professionals, found that more than half the U.K. institutional investors in a survey plan to increase their crypto asset exposure between now and 2023. Of the 23 wealth managers and other institutions...

