Nickel Digital Sees Growing Institutional Demand in UK for Crypto

The idea of “peer-to-peer electronic cash” was introduced in a white paper by the mysterious “Satoshi Nakamoto” in 2008. (Readers who are curious may enjoy some of the early history at https://nakamotoinstitute.org/.) Investor interest in cryptocurrency has been building over time: today, the digital investment arms of major firms such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and CitiGroup are creating options for their wealthiest clients. If investors are acquiring virtual currencies, it is a natural extension to consider that the owners may want to use them in exchange for goods and services from Main Street companies. Fundera published a fascinating list of many of the 2,300 U.S. businesses, by state, that accept Bitcoin, perhaps the most familiar cryptocurrency (https://bit.ly/3hbExDg). California has the most establishments (440), followed by Florida (180) and New York (148). Most of these are smaller companies that may be relying on their CPA to help them with accounting and tax issues related to virtual currency ownership and transactions.