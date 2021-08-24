Cancel
Leigh-Anne Pinnock Become First-Time Mother to Twins

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Little Mix member makes public that she and her fiance Andre Gray had welcome their babies one day after her bandmate Perrie Edwards revealed her first child has arrived. AceShowbiz - Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is a new mum. The pop star and her fiance Andre Gray welcomed twins last week (ends August 20), but held back the news until Monday - a day after bandmate Perrie Edwards revealed she had welcomed her first child.

