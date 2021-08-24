Leigh-Anne Pinnock Become First-Time Mother to Twins

Little Mix have announced a new single to be released this Friday (3 September).Titled “Love (Sweet Love)”, the track was written by Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and MNEK, alongside Lauren Aquilina and Samika.The single will feature on the band’s forthcoming album Between Us, which is scheduled to drop in November.Speaking ahead of the single’s debut, Perrie Edwards said: “We’ve loved being back in the studio this year working on new songs for the upcoming album and can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve cooked up!”MNEK, real name Uzoechi Emenike, is a songwriter and producer who has enjoyed high-profile...